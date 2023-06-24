The timely path to senior wellness

After retiring, Abdul Rashid experienced joint pain and an irregular sleep cycle as a result of his sedentary lifestyle. Instead of consulting a doctor, he frequently visited a local medical shop.

The unlicensed practitioner recommended painkillers and sleep tablets, which Abdul Rashid continued to take for several years. Eventually, he developed kidney failure and required dialysis. The delay in seeking proper medical services is a common issue among senior citizens, leading to the progression of diseases and difficulties in daily life.

With advancements in medical technology and health policies, a growing population of senior citizens is experiencing increased longevity. Epidemiological studies indicate that 11% of the world's population is over 60 years old, a number projected to reach 22% by 2050.

However, this increased lifespan poses new challenges for healthcare and society, as seniors have a higher risk of cancer and chronic diseases due to ageing. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in enabling faster recovery, improved prognosis, and reduced medical expenses.

However, the issue of delayed medical visits and treatment is a significant and widespread problem among senior citizens. Physicians often encounter senior patients who ignore symptoms of diseases until their lives are significantly impacted.

This behaviour ultimately leads to longer treatment periods, increased complications, and a worsened prognosis. Consequently, delaying treatment can result in disease progression and a decline in overall quality of life. Moreover, this delay in seeking medical care places significant economic and mental strain on family members and leads to a substantial waste of healthcare resources, which negatively affects the ageing population.