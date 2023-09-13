The unfolding civil unrest

An incident that took place at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzafarabad, the capital of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), is an indication of what might come next.

On September 7 a young man switches his mobile phone camera on and begins to record the conversation he is having with a military personal which in minutes turns into an argument followed by an assault on the civilian.

The young man is asking for medical assistance for a relative he has brought to the CMH for medical attention. But the military guards in full uniform stop him at the gates and would not allow him to enter the premises.

They ask the young man to stop filming but he continues to record. In the end another guard approaches him and beats him into submission.

The military stationed in PoJK has become highly anxious about civilians in recent days. This is because of the on-going civil unrest in PoJK against the sky rocketed taxes imposed on electricity bills.

Pakistan buys electricity from PoJK for less than Rs 4 per unit and then sells it back to PoJK at a rate of up to Rs 53 per units.

Protests that began four months ago have now spread all across PoJK. School children have also joined the protest rallies chanting slogans against and its military.

An agreement signed between the then PoJK government and government of Pakistan back in 1962 has now surfaced and has become another source of national humiliation for the residents of PoJK.