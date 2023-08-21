The West versus Sino-Russia tussle reaches Africa

The U.S. has spent $500 million building up and training the Nigerien military since 2012, including $100 million for the army base at Agadez, which hosts U.S. drones for counterterrorism operations lead by French troops in Mogadishu Nigeria and other parts of west Africa.

Niger is a land locked country surrounded on the northwest by Algeria, on the northeast by Libya, on the east by Chad, on the south by Nigeria and Benin, and on the west by Burkina Faso and Mali. France after winding up her colonial rule in the rich West Africa entangled these nations in a trade and economic snare.

These nations are rich in mineral Uranium oil and Gold reserves which is easily pillaged by France with the help of the common West African economic forum called Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which under an arranged treaty have to deposit 50% of their foreign reserves with France that actually acts as a spur in boosting French economy.

Of late Britain too has joined this carpet bagging and expedient economic game. Britain after France has turned to be big partner in economy of West African nations.

The entire West from US to France have launched a strong ire on the military coup in Niger and demanded return of President Bazoum to power that happened to be a good friend of the Western powers. His return to power seems to be unlikely because public has vociferously thronged to roads against France and the US interests in Niger.

People are demanding for removal of US and French troops from Niger. The military has blamed president Bazoum of corruption, failed economic policies and lack of competence in handling terrorism related issues.