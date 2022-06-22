The Withered

Much to the woes of his parents, Nabeel would readily mix with his village boys. No reprimand was rigid enough to confine his frequent outdoor movements. And, the same was making his poor parents anxious, very anxious. It would stir up the nightmare of some haunted past.

They had lost something very dear to the outside movement. In the face of that very loss, they had driven themselves crazy. They couldn’t have afforded another loss. So, they imposed a tough stand on their son to prevent another trauma.

At dusk, his coppersmith father Mohammad Rafiq would down the shutter of his shop and rush to offer prayers in a local mosque before returning home with kehnsa for Nabeel. His wife Mymoona would pray, at length for her elder son, inside their mud house.

What solace those moments on the prayer rug would give her! Those minutes would be her departure from the usual. And those tears streaming from her closed eyes would stare at her cupping hands. Praying over the years had become pleading for her.