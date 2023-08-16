The worldview through the lens of Romanticism

In an informal chat with a friend, I said, “You look quite romantic today”. “I am mature now & won’t like to be addressed in such an informal tone”. He retorted. This sharp reaction of my friend urged me to think about the matter at a deeper level. I started reflecting on the choice of words used by my friend to react to my romantic remark. It dawned on me that other than the students from a literary background, people misunderstand the term ‘Romantic’ in its narrowest sense of meaning instead of understanding it as a revolutionary movement in Europe in the late 18th century against the age of reason, enlightenment, and industrialization. At the beginning of the 19th century, this revolution of romanticism took over the world by storm.

I thought for a while and decided to put my thoughts in black and white about the term, ’Romanticism’ for my friend and all other readers who feel curious to know more about the concept and its impact on the lives of the people, writers, and other stakeholders. This write-up shall also help many to use ‘Romanticism’ in its true sense to avoid any awkward position for the user and the listener.

The word ‘Romanticism’ was first time used in 1821 as a literary, artistic, and philosophical movement, characterized chiefly by a reaction against neoclassicism and an emphasis on the imagination and emotions. The idea was to exalt the common man and to appreciate the external nature. The mouthpieces of romanticism demonstrate an interest in the remote and a tendency for melancholy.

In fact, Romanticism was a response to the prevailing Enlightenment ideas of the 17th and 18th centuries in England. The Enlightenment, with its emphasis on rationality, science, and a belief in the perfectibility of humanity, had brought about significant changes in society. Industrialization and urbanization were transforming England's landscape, leading to social upheaval and a disconnect from the natural world. While the Enlightenment was marked by reason and logic, the Romantics sought to explore the more emotional, imaginative, and mystical aspects of human existence.

If we want to understand the term at a deeper level, we have to analyze the profound impact of this movement on the literature of the early 19th century in England and later across the globe.The main contributors to Romanticism were:William Wordsworth (1770-1850), Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834), William Blake (1757-1827), Lord Byron (1788-1824), Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822), and John Keats (1795-1821).