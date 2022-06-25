There is a business modelled around handling waste

By a far-less-than-exaggerated calculation, the villages of Jammu and Kashmir produce at least 500 tonnes of refuse daily. That is 1.75 lakh tonnes of waste a year – all garbage stinking to the high heavens.

How do we say so? Consider this: At least 1 crore people live in the Union Territory’s villages (90 lakhs by 2011 census figures).

According to government figures, the daily per capita waste production is about 220 grams.

Assuming that rural folks produce a mere 50 grams of waste per person per day, we have a mountain of garbage spread across J&K's 6,900-plus villages.