Three years of NEP-2020: Accomplishments made in higher education

Commemorating third anniversary of the NEP-2020 implementation and inaugurating Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in Delhi on July 29, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that NEP seeks to make India an epicentre of emerging technologies and a nursery of new possibilities for the whole world. He said that NEP-2020 aims to establish an education system in India by the year 2040 that is second to none, with equitable and affordable access to the highest-quality education for all learners regardless of their socio-economic, cultural or religious backgrounds. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP-2020 represents an important milestone towards creating a transformative, inclusive and innovative education system aligned with India’s goals and aspirations envisaged during‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’. Speaking at this occasion, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, “In India’s journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047NEP-2020 is giving tangible form to the vision of holistic, comprehensive and multidimensional education system envisioned by great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Arvind”.He emphasized that the transformative reforms under NEP-2020 aim to cultivate responsible citizens well-equipped with global skills and ethics, capable of contributing inIndia's sojourn towards self-reliance i.e., ‘AatmNirbhar Bharat’ (Ref: PIB, Delhi dt. July 29).

After hectic brainstorming and fully comprehending various provisions of NEP-2020 soon after its notification, colleges and universities all across India devised their action plans for its implementation, on which they have made considerable progress over the past three years. Some of the measures taken by higher education institutions during the academic sessions 2021-2022 and 2022-2023include introduction of LOCF (Learning Outcome-Centric Framework) based multi-disciplinary, holistic, and flexible curricula; digitization of education with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and facilitation of credit transfer through National Academic Depository (NAD)/Digi-locker System; implementation of Multiple-Entry and Exit (MEE) options; facilitating online education through MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA and e-PG Partshala; adopting the National Curricular Credit Framework (NCrF) for four-year under-graduate programme (FYUGP); promotion of experiential learning through innovative teaching pedagogies and internships, dissertations, community outreach, industrial training, educational tours, field trips etc. Reportedly more than 30 million new students have attended online courses on Swayam and Swayamprabha portals over the last three years. E-learning at school level has been expanded through DIKSHA that houses more than 3600 textbooks from 29 states,1.44 lakh e-Contents and more than300 courses.

Ever since the implementation of NEP-2020 commenced, consistent improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the primary school level has been witnessed. Gender Parity Index in school education has also increased from 0.94 in 2014 to 0.99 in 2020 and more than two lakh additional classrooms have been constructed along with 2.36 lakh toilets for children in schools. Experts in education believe that the 50% target fixed for achieving gross enrolment ratio by the year 2035 shall be achieved ahead of the target year by virtue of innovative approaches envisaged in the policy. Based on the expert visits made by this author over the past two years to several reputed universities across India as Member-Coordinator of the NAAC peer team with a view to assess those universities for NAAC accreditation, it has been observed that most of the colleges and universities have understood the policy well and have initiated necessary actions towards its time-bound implementation though the pace of implementation appears to be sluggish at this juncture and needs to be accelerated further in times to come. Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was probably the first among all the UTs and states in India to start implementation of the policy and Universities like Kashmir University and SKAUST-K were among the first few universities in India that endeavoured upon the path of implementation of this epoch-making education policy under the dynamic leadership of their respective Vice-Chancellors. UGC took a lot of time in finalizing a new student-centric “Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP)” and ultimately notified it in December, 2022. However, in anticipation of its notification universities and institutes of J&K under the guidance of Higher Education Department of J&K started making admissions as per the new policy last year based on the draft of curriculum framework notified by UGC in March, 2022 and are now aligning themselves with the final version of the framework during the current academic session with a few necessary modifications being made here and there in tune with the local requirements.