Through a comparative lens

BY MAJID AHMAD

Recently Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 1.12 lakh crore (13.33 billion US dollars appx) budget for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha which is aimed at rebuilding the economy and creating jobs in the region.

According to the last census of J&K (2011) the population of the then state was 1.25 crore which is projected to be at 1.40 crore now. The per capita budget in J&K is over 950 US dollars per annum.

At the same time the annual budget of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in 2021-22 was 141 billion Pakistan rupees which is just over 78.55 million US dollars.

According to the 2017 census, the population of PoK was 40.5 lakh which must have increased by two or three lakh people in the last five years. Even if the 2017 population is taken into consideration the per capita income of the PoK is less than 200 dollars per annum.