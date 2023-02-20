Thyroid and its Complications

You often find yourself tired, you have been gaining weight, your skin is dry and your hair is thinning, your nails are weak and peel. In all likelihood you may be suffering from hypothyroidism. Low thyroid levels can cause brittle nails as well as other symptoms such as forgetfulness and depression.

The human body is a complex, highly organized structure made up of unique cells that work together to accomplish the specific functions necessary for Its sustenance.

Different organs can work together to perform a common function and groups of organ systems work together to make complete, functional organisms, like us! One of the regulatory substances produced in an organism and transported in tissue fluids such as blood or sap to stimulate specific cells or tissues into action, are known as Hormones.

These are chemical messengers that are secreted directly into the blood, which carries them to organs and tissues of the body to exert their functions.