Time, and Tide

Jules H Masserman was a professor of history and psychoanalysis at a Chicago based University in the middle of 20th century. His research studies, scientific writings and various public services earned him the Phi Lambda Kappa National Award in pathology, the Taylor Manor Award in psychiatry, the Lasker Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of mental health through experimental investigations, several Gubernatorial and Presidential citations, the Sigmund Freud Award in 1974, and many honorary lectureships in the United States and 12 foreign countries. A famous quote of this gentleman reads, “Leaders must fulfil three functions; provide for the well-being of the led, provide a social organization in which people feel relatively secure, provide them with one set of beliefs. People like Pasteur and Salk are leaders in the first sense. People like Gandhi and Confucius, on one hand, and Alexander, Caesar and Hitler on the other, are leaders in the second and perhaps the third sense. Jesus and Buddha belong in the third category alone. Perhaps the greatest leader of all times was Mohammed (SAW), who combined all three functions. To a lesser degree, Moses did the same.” Mohammed (SAW) achieved this feat through the instrument of Caliphate which is an often trending word in the media due to its right or wrong usage. This word has been described as ‘loaded like no other’ and is generally used to represent the Muslim world. It refers to a form of governance with human-rights consciousness and a decentralized union with a unified economy and defence.

Caliph literally means a successor who takes the next position. It is used in the meaning of vicegerency to establish and execute justice. However, according to J W Goethe, nothing is more dangerous for a new truth than an old misconception. It requires sincerity, study and research to destroy doubts and cover misconceptions. Firstly, it is important to realise that Islamic state in far more than just being a Muslim nation. The prophet and his successors (caliphs) ruled a cosmopolite society, which consisted of Jews, pagan Arabs and Muslims. Today we have scores of Muslim nations on the face of globe, by virtue of the count of Muslim population but there is not a single Islamic state in existence nor even in imagination. Instead, the usual capitalist democracies, republics, monarchies and kingships etc. are as prevalent across Muslim societies as elsewhere. On the other hand, an ideal Islamic state combines the democratic principles of electoral politics with the socialist principles of concern for the masses and provides an institutional framework for its implementation, so that the idea is not reduced to a mere lip service. In this context, one can find a lot of literary support and appreciation across all intellectual spectra, both Islamic and non-Islamic. One such is Nahj al-Balagha, meaning "the peak of eloquence." It is one of the finest pieces of Islamic literature compiled in tenth century AD which deliberates on this concept. It is a collection of 241 sermons, 79 letters and 480 utterances of one of the caliphs of Islam and is well known for its eloquence. The content of the book is about laying the foundations of a government to balance between the rights and duties.