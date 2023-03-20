Time is Now: Save Forests of J&K

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

The Directorate of Distance Education had deputed some of its students to MET Higher Secondary School for Practice of teaching. During inspection the author of this article saw a creative sketch on forest degradation by one of the students.

The student had got an idea from the CBSE Class 9 English Beehive book of her cousin containing a poem titled “On Killing a Tree”. She had written a beautiful summary of this poem in her own words, contextualizing it with her native environment.

The poem depicts a clear picture of man’s cruelty towards trees. The poet states that trees are living things, and we should not cut them. Destroying a tree is like killing a human being.

A tree does not die by just chopping and cutting. It grows again from where it has been cut. It only dies when it is uprooted from the ground.

The poem shows the destructive nature of humans and the indestructibility of nature. Trees are part and parcel of growing up. Budding scholars dream of fairies and deep woods as children’s literature across cultures is built on trees, creatures and mysteries of the forest.

Forests are not just indicators of a good environment but also augment the social and cultural well-being of people. Who can forget such characters as Alice from Alice’s in Wonderland (1865) and Winnie the Pooh (1926) or even Little Red Riding Hood (1812) forests have been depicted in various ways, thus enriching the cultural capital.

We must preserve them at every cost. Extensive research demonstrates that use of forests contributes to reducing stress and promoting more positive moods and feelings. In children, forests help to get healthy mental and social development.

For last couple of years I have visited several forest areas in different districts like Shopian, Bandipora, Ganderbal, where it is heart wrenching that deforestation has taken place at very large quantum and forests looks deserted. The wanton loot of green wealth continues to remain “unabated”.

The Directorate of Distance Education University of Kashmir offers 2 year BEd programme through Distance Mode. In one of the semesters “Environmental Education” is one of the core papers. The author of this article was taking supplementary online classes in Environmental Education on Google meet platform for the pupil teachers registered through Study –cum-Information Center Government Degree College Shopian. The topic in e-discussion forum was “How to save the forests of district Shopian”.

Students raised lot of environmental concerns on their respective WhatsApp groups. These concerns were substantiated by sharing relevant reports and photographs which depicted deforestation of the area.

During these brainstorming sessions students shared their experience that those forests of Shopian which are near municipal areas are more vulnerable because there is a huge demand for timber.

A chain of people are involved from cutting trees to selling in the market. The structural damage of forests is a three tier process.

At the level one is the local wood-cutter who lives in the forest fringe village. At level two is the transporter who is either a horse or pony rider, head loader or mini or large carriages.

At the level three is the joinery or band-saw where sleepers are crushed and converted into finished goods for sale in the market.

On pilot basis pupil teachers of district Shopian under the supervision of the author of this article conducted a series of awareness activities for local wood-cutters, transporters, band saw owners and workers, forest guards regarding the importance of forests from social and religious perspective.

These people were educated in the mother language supported with relevant pictures and videos that due to human-induced- deforestation the wild –life ecosystem has been disturbed. Every day we hear incidents of man-animal conflict.

During this interaction one of the wood-cutters admitted that our miseries are self-afflicted. He cited an example how his child was gravely injured by a leopard while he was busy felling the trees.

The counseled group of local population realized that wild animals need suitable accommodative environment where they will feel safe, thrive and move undisturbed. The student counselors added that forests are used by wild animals for resting, breeding, hiding and escaping predators.

But when these habitats are exposed, wild animals lose access to important resources; they get psychologically disturbed and display abnormal behavioral dispositions due to loss of natural habitats.

They are forced to move out of their natural habitats which result in man-animal conflict. The list of threatened species of animals and birds is increasing day by day. Practically, all watersheds in J&K state are deforested heavily.

For example the Siwaliks Kandi which was once full of forest trees, has now become a vast desert; it is also in the grip of water famine. At the conclusion of the counseling process the stakeholders assured the student counselors to work as good ambassadors for saving forests.