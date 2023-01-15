Time to review education and policies

Horticulture Sector is one of the imperative and sustainable sectors of J&K which has a unique identity across the globe. This Sector has a huge potential for further growth and to strengthen the economy of J&K. Our Apple and walnut are famed across the globe but last year the growers of the valley suffered huge financial losses which has crippled our economy. Iranian Apple and Walnut have influenced our outside market and due to frequent closure of National Highway the laden trucks could not reach their respective destinations which has hit the industry. Fruits and Walnuts worth Crores of rupees are still in the Valley and the growers are unable to find suitable and serious buyers for their Fruit. This Sector is very lucrative for growers, Transporters, Labourers and other stakeholders but it needs fervor marketing by Government and a proper monitoring policy to avoid future losses. This Sector can provide decent and sustainable livelihood for growers as well as can generate employment opportunities for unemployed youth of J&K.

One of the traditional and decades old Sector Handlooms is dying and no tangible solution has been presented by the Government for the revival of the sector as well as to safeguard the livelihood of thousands of workers and artisans associated with the Sector.

While talking to artisans about this imperative Sector, they allege that their Sector has no takers in J&K as Kashmir art, Craft and other hand-made items which we used in our daily life and for the decoration of our home has been substituted by other items of other States which has put the whole Sector in an adversity.