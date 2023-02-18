Tips for Senior Citizens to Save Income Tax

There are several ways for senior citizens in India to save income tax. Here are a few tips:

1. Use the senior citizen tax slab: If you are 60 years or older, you are eligible for a higher income tax exemption limit. For the financial year 2022-23, the basic exemption limit for senior citizens is Rs. 3 lakhs, as compared to Rs. 2.5 lakhs for individuals below the age of 60.

2. Invest in a senior citizen savings scheme: This is a government-backed savings scheme that is available to senior citizens. The interest earned on this scheme is fully taxable, but it qualifies for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The investment limit for this scheme is Rs. 15 lakhs.

3. Invest in fixed deposits: Senior citizens can also invest in fixed deposits, which offer higher interest rates compared to regular savings accounts. Interest income earned on fixed deposits is taxable, but senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 under Section 80TTB.