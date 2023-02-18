Tips for Senior Citizens to Save Income Tax

There are several ways for senior citizens in India to save income tax. Here are a few tips:
1. Use the senior citizen tax slab: If you are 60 years or older, you are eligible for a higher income tax exemption limit. For the financial year 2022-23, the basic exemption limit for senior citizens is Rs. 3 lakhs, as compared to Rs. 2.5 lakhs for individuals below the age of 60.
2. Invest in a senior citizen savings scheme: This is a government-backed savings scheme that is available to senior citizens. The interest earned on this scheme is fully taxable, but it qualifies for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The investment limit for this scheme is Rs. 15 lakhs.
3. Invest in fixed deposits: Senior citizens can also invest in fixed deposits, which offer higher interest rates compared to regular savings accounts. Interest income earned on fixed deposits is taxable, but senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 under Section 80TTB.
4. Claim deductions on medical expenses: Senior citizens can claim deductions on medical expenses under Section 80D. You can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 for medical insurance premiums paid for yourself or your spouse.
5. Take advantage of deductions under Section 80TTA: Senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 10,000 on interest income earned on savings accounts under Section 80TTA.
6. Invest in equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS): Senior citizens can also invest in ELSS funds, which offer a tax-saving benefit under Section 80C. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these funds are subject to market risks.
7.The common diseases in senior citizens that are included under Section 80DDB are Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, Neurological Disability, Cancer/Tumour, Kidney Failure. Section 80DD provides tax deductions to the dependent family members and the kin of the taxpayer with a disability.
Another section 80U incorporates the diseases like Blindness, Low vision, Leprosy-cured, Hearing impairment, Locomotor disability, Mental retardation and Mental illness. The senior citizens can get the certificate from the specialist treating them. It’s recommended that senior citizens consult with a tax advisor to ensure that they are taking full advantage of all the tax-saving opportunities available to them.