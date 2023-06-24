Tips for this Summer for the Senior Citizens

The Summer is with us, the day temperatures in the valley soar up to 35 degrees Celsius. Mornings and late evenings are however cooler. This year it has been the hottest June in 18 years according to the meteorological department. The Jammu region of our UT, gets the full summer of north India with temperatures close to 42 degrees and sometimes even more. Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to its adverse effects.

The modern houses in the valley are made with winter in mind, with poor ventilation and limited windows. In the traditional Kashmiri houses, The ground floor is meant for winter (Wout) and the top most floor (Kaeni) with a lot of windows and attics ( Dabb) for circulation of air . These are cooler on most days in the mornings, evenings and nights, especially the river front houses.

Hot weather has its own problems besides being uncomfortable for subjects with heart disease and high blood pressure, the elderly population is especially prone for these medical problems.

The patients with previous heart attacks and weak hearts (patients with low left ventricular ejection fraction, LVEF). In order to keep the body cool to produce sweat, it needs to pump harder.

This can be an additional strain producing breathlessness, extreme fatigue and at times transient loss of consciousness. This is especially true for elderly population.

All the medicines however need to be taken but a consultation with the treating physician sought to review the treatment especially those drugs which reduce blood pressure.