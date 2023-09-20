To the dearest, I ever hold close to my heart

I went too deep into the thin possibility of us being ever together. I didn't know that destiny would have different things in store for us. I always wondered about what you ever thought of me. And I always imagined - reasonably, perhaps - that there was something in you that I failed to comprehend. I understand, my dearest, that you could have compulsions in not revealing things to me. I hold nothing against it. And here I fail myself. Deep down, I am crying out loud. I am shrieking to the Almighty. I hold it against everybody and everything: time, space, this universe....

Always take care of yourself. Come hell or high water, always put on a smiling face. May Allah Ta'ala keep you happy, irrespective of circumstances! May the almighty fulfil your every legitimate wish! May you reach the skies and traverse the uncharted paths this world entails! With a burdened and bruised heart, I pray to the almighty to bestow you with the human being you deserve.

Dear, it was our first first-semester class in the Department of History. As Rishi Sa'ab asked us to introduce ourselves, I saw you speaking in a low, soul-touching voice, 'My name is Ruya.' Your voice clicked something deep down in me that my heart always failed to understand. And I lost myself here. I turned mind-sick about it thereon, bent requesting you to pay attention to my screed.

You are aware, that I urged Afree to ask that you become my best friend - the one with whom I could share everything, with whom who could soothe my tiring nerves, with whom I could move forward with passion and enthusiasm. I still recall what Afree told me after the first day of telling you about me: 'She turned nervous and enquired about me.' Listening to it and becoming happy inside, this hapless human, dear, thought about the possibility of us becoming friends. However, months passed between my constantly asking her about you and her answering it with a painful 'she's reserved.'

It was as if land slid below my feet when I heard her advising me, 'I must let go of her.' I didn't know - and don't know - why I turned this weak.

My first semester became a memory filled with dreadful obsessions about you and constant nervousness about everything. As I say everything, I don't know what that word encompasses. I don't know what I was even nervous about. I knew nothing, yet I felt everything deep in my bones.