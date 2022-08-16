Towards better paediatric healthcare

After a delay of several years, the government is scheduled to make the new 500-beded pediatric hospital functional at Bemina. The move is a welcome step as it will address the issues of overcrowding and complaints of poor health care facilities faced by the patients at GB Path hospital.

The mega project has been awaiting its completion for the past many years. The construction work on the hospital has been completed and is scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of this month, if all goes as planned.

Notably, the upcoming hospital was earlier designated as a 200-bedded Mother and Childcare Institute. However, it was later declared to be established as a full-fledged pediatric hospital with 500 bed capacity in 2019.

The principal secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the shifting of GB Panth hospital to Bemina was already in his “to do” list.

“The hospital is scheduled to be shifted by the end of this month,” he said.