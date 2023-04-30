Towards better schooling

Reducing working hours for homework

Besides issuing directions on reducing the weight of school bags, the education department also notified the schedule of homework for the school going children while observing that the homework was a major cause of stress for students and parents alike.

The department has observed that the students were frequently given homework which was beyond their capacity and only serves to exacerbate the problem.

The department stressed on giving children opportunities for creative work at home that they can enjoy with their family members and be encouraged to read books outside of the curriculum to improve their reading habits.

Although, the implementation of the directions are yet to see its result but it is the responsibility of the schools and the department to ensure that all such directions are implemented in letter and spirit keeping in view the interest of the lakhs of students.

Under the new initiative, primary classes up to Class 2nd will have no homework while the students from classes 3rd to 5th primary will have a maximum of two hours per week.

Similarly, the schedule of home work has been notified for higher classes as well. While the initiative is in its infancy stage, it is the responsibility of the competent authorities to be watchful of the daily happenings in the schools and ensure that no student is overburdened with homework, in violation of rules.

Besides the JK BOSE and CBSE affiliated schools, the J&K Waqf Board has also issued directions to its affiliated schools in line with the implementation of NEP-2020 and school bag policy, for overall reformation in these schools.

The new guidelines, introduced by the J&K Waqf Board, aim at improving the quality of education and provide a better well-rounded learning experience for the students as well.

As per the new circular, the students of classes Nursery to UKG will not carry any bags to the schools while no homework should be assigned to the students from classes Nursery to 2nd primary.

Besides, other instructions have been issued which are aimed at providing a friendly atmosphere to the students with a special focus on their overall development in the schools.