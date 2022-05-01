Towards smooth NEP-2020 implementation

The J&K government has conceived a slew of steps for smooth implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and also to bring reforms in the education sector.

The Higher Education and School Education departments are on toes to finalize the policies for implementation of the NEP-2020 from the current academic session for which the J&K government has already decided to shift the academic session to July month from the current academic session for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

Notably, a meeting was convened by the J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta with the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the J&K Universities to discuss the action taken and progress achieved under New Education Policy (NEP-2020) and implementation of its key initiatives during the current academic session.

The meeting was attended by VCs of all J&K universities, while some members from Central University Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting as well.