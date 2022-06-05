Towards uniformity in school curriculum

The J&K government has taken a good step towards bringing uniformity in the curriculum of government and JK Board-affiliated private schools.

In a fresh circular issued by JK Board of School Education (BOSE), all the private educational institutions affiliated with the Board have been asked to adopt the text books published by the Board.

The move comes at a time when the private schools are accused of fleecing parents by prescribing text books of private publishers to students in different classes which are sold at exorbitant rates in the market.

The circular instructions in this regard have been issued by the joint secretary publication and procurement of JK Board in wake of a meeting convened with the Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK).