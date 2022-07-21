Toxic Parenting and Child Delinquency

From that day teacher did her best to break the shell and free her from the cocoon of self-guilt.

The teacher used the socio-metric method of action research where she ensured that this girl shares her bench and feelings with the best lot in the class.

She assigned her the job of class monitor. The girl rediscovered her passion for drawing and class atmosphere provided her a space for self –expression and psychological security. The teacher learnt a very important lesson of not passing judgment without investigation.

In life, we all have to come to terms with the things we are going through and sometimes that’s harder than it sounds. I shall discuss another case study which I recorded during my PhD field study on visit to one of the police stations.

A habitual offender was lodged there, I recorded his interview. One day he had come to Kashmir University to appear in some competitive examination, with his limited pocket money he purchased some sweets from Hazratbal for his parents. He did not eat anything. Back home instead of serving him tea and warm welcome he was served criticism and verbal abuses by his parents.

When he handed over the packet of sweets to them, they threw it into the dustbin. They were cold and normative in their behavior. In a fit of madness the boy hit the copper tumbler which accidentally hit his father. The step mother went outside and screamed that the son attempted to murder his father.

That day changed the life ecosystem of this boy; he never attended the Higher Secondary again. He ran away from home and crossed the other side of the fence. He became a habitual offender and was labeled a person-in-conflict-with law. Throughout the years he was neglected emotionally.

He was constantly being talked down to and pulled apart by his step mother. She was never willing to apologize to him when she did something wrong. She humiliated him in public on more than one occasion.

She was always criticizing him and nothing he ever did was good enough. That boy loved his father very much. Before the police officials father maintained criminal silence and endorsed the version of his wife which hurt this boy deeply.