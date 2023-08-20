Training the brain to be happy

Happiness is a fantastic emotion to strive towards. It can lead to a healthier, longer life. A happy life involves less stress, better relationships, and even a boosted immune system.

If you have been feeling stressed or if you have been having a lot of negative emotions lately, happiness may be hard to come by. Naturally you may be wanting to rewire your brain to be happy.

Fortunately, there is a distinct possibility of your desire being met. According to the latest research, a powerful technique called “mindfulness” - the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment - has been found to be the key element to happiness and a healthier mind and body.

All it takes is a bit of effort and conscious thought, and you can start to enjoy a happier, more positive mindset.

The human brain developed with a negative bias for survival. We are more likely to pay attention to and remember negative things because they were often associated with danger and threats in our ancestral past.

However, times have changed, and we now live in a world where most of us do not constantly face life-threatening situations. Our negativity bias is no longer helpful and can actually lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.