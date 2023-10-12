Translating Azad's chapter on the Sheikh

When he went to the weaver to learn a craft, he found that the tools of the weaver could become a source of inspiration for a poet. The weaver explains that the Maqoo tar (a type of rope) is taken back and forth, and it is straightened with zarb-e-koft (a weaving technique). Sheikh interprets this as the burden of livelihood that a person carries, constantly running back and forth like the Maqoo rope. When the rope is finished, it signifies the end of the person's running back and forth, implying death.

The weaver becomes troubled by these words and believes that this boy talks nonsense. He thinks Sheikh is not suitable for weaving work. The weaver then continues working silently, while Sheikh sits on one side, with his head down, lost in deep thoughts. When his mother comes to see him and finds Sheikh in this state, she asks him who stopped him from doing the work. Sheikh replied: Mother, look at two small pieces of wood hanging in the doorways, sometimes lifting their heads up and sometimes lowering them. They are signalling to us to leave from here. Do not get stuck in trouble like us, the world is not a place of rest. Saying this, he got up and headed towards the woods.

Once, while passing through a town in south Kashmir, Sheikh overheard a conversation between a merchant and a seller. Intrigued, he stopped to listen. The merchant was discussing a particular item that he was trying to sell but had found no buyers in the market. He insisted that the seller lower the price significantly in order to make a sale. Reluctantly, the seller agreed, and the merchant purchased the item at the reduced price, placing it in a corner.

Later, a customer arrived searching specifically for that same item. The merchant, seizing the opportunity, began extolling its virtues, emphasizing its rarity and uniqueness. He claimed to have kept it for himself, implying its exceptional value. Ultimately, he sold it to the customer at a much higher price.

Observing this deceitful transaction, Sheikh became incensed and approached the merchant. Engaging in a detailed dialogue, Sheikh's words had such a profound impact on the merchant that he decided to close his shop and adopt Sheikh's way of life, following his teachings and guidance.

This incident exemplifies the transformative power of Sheikh's influence on those he encountered. Furthermore, when exploring the biography of Sheikh, one can observe a profound connection between his saintliness and his poetry. Unlike other poets whose inspiration often stems from extraordinary events, Sheikh's poetic journey seemingly commences from his very birth.