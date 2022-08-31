Translating Islamic sources

BY FURQAN MAJEED

The movement for translation of the Qur’an in different European vernaculars traces its origin back to the twelfth century. The translation of traditional Islamic sources, including the Qur’an in European languages, was taken up by different translational houses collectively having royal patronage.

However, these translations have astonished Muslim readers to the extent of their quantity, quality, and tendency towards the approach of translation and tafsir (interpretation).

However, the most striking facet of translating the Qur’an into Western languages is that its manuscripts are still in existence. Scholars are of the opinion that the biased approach reflected in such translations and commentaries of the Qur’an had marked the beginning of a history of conflict, not only with Islam but within Christendom as well.

According to Zaid Elmarsafy, “the earliest serious attempt at translating the Qur’an was conceived at a key geographic and cultural interface between the Muslim and non-Muslim worlds; namely the Iberian Peninsula.” (See, The Enlightenment Qur’an).

The first attempt in this regard was made in Spain. When in 1142 AC, Peter the Venerable (1092-1156) was called by Emperor Alfonso VII (1105-1157). Peter was a missionary influenced by the crusades and had an opinion to study Islam in order to refute it.

Along with the trope of substituting words for weapons, this became a standard part of Christian anti-Muslim polemical and apologetic literature. While in Spain, he commissioned a translation of the Qur’an and several auxiliary texts to provide the reader with a reliable source of information about Islamic history and Muslim doctrine.