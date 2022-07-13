Translation Trails: A Review

BY AHSAN UL HAQ

The skills of Translation Studies are becoming ever more desirable and important. Due to fantastic features of translation one may have the choice of reading a great number of writings composed in diverse languages of the world.

From now and then researchers across the world are putting their efforts to translate the literature written in different languages like Arabic, German, Persian, Egyptian, Hindi, Urdu and other major and minor languages of the world.

Translation Trails published in April 2022 by GAP (Grand Academic Portal) is one of the few contributions to the academic circles where one could locate a number of critical issues pertaining to the arena of Translation.

An edited book by Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh (Professor in the Linguistic Department of Kashmir University) co-authored by Shalini Raina (Professor at Cluster University of Jammu).