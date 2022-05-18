Triumphs and Challenges: Highlights from the latest Family Health Survey

The latest National Family Health Survey has highlighted the accomplishments of Jammu and Kashmir in the healthcare delivery and parameters over the past five years.

It has depicted how J&K has been improving the life-expectancy and survival rate of newborns and children, in addition to focusing on other important indicators of health among adults.

The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in J&K was 1.41 in women aged 15-49 years, less than the replacement rate of 2.1 percent. The TFR figures for NFHS 4 and NFHS 3 are not available.

The TFR of J&K is among the lowest in India, a parameter that reflects many variables, including family planning, late marriages and concepts of family size. Only Sikkim, Goa and Ladakh have slightly lower fertility rates in India.