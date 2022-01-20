Turncoats may force redrawing of strategy

New dimension in UP

Keeping the development plank aside, poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is pooling smaller and marginal parties with growing alliance with the SP making it a front-runner against BJP. The ruling BJP stayed ahead since last October by allying with seven smaller parties as per the scheme of social engineering gurus, Modi and Amit Shah. The caste appeal of these groups looked stronger till the

former ally O.P. Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party tied up with SP.

Ahead of UP assembly polls these parties had joined hands with ruling BJP as they represent different caste groups across the state. The BJP then shifted focus on smaller parties in the state. The composition shows these parties are part of the Hissedari Morchaa, a coalition which came together to provide their communities a bigger voice and representation from various OBC groups including Bind, Gadariya, Kumhaar, Dhimar, Kashyap and Rajbhar. Hissedari Morcha claims the support of these castes holding influence in 15 assembly segments.

BJP’s focusing on non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits had clinched the alliance. The parties that allied with BJP are: Bharatiya Manav Samaj Party, Shoshit Samaj Party, Bharatiya Suheldev Janata Party, Bharatiya Samata Samaj Party, Manavhit Party, Prithviraj Janshakti Party, and Musahar

Andolan Manch aka Gareeb Party. The cumulative voting percentage of registered unrecognised parties reveals that since 1989, except in 1991, such entities have garnered a significant vote share.