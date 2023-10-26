Turning a recipient into a giver in due course | Who really cares about calculating Zakat, and paying it in an institutional format?

How many people you know follow a standardized zakat calculator and take care to track the impact of their zakat deposits? How many institutions/buyutul amwal you know, create jobs on annual basis for local beneficiaries? Do you know even one beggar-free town or any small village where everyone can freely access local bayt al mal for qard-i-hasan? Why don’t you invest in and take loans from interest free credit cooperatives - such as Crescent Cooperative Limited Anantnag? Are you sure zakat dues were meticulously calculated by your deceased relatives, and if not the same were factored in or cleared at the time of death? What will fatiha do if unpaid zakat dues remain in the account of the deceased? What are his/her inheritors doing? Have you written a will for some part of property you own or take measures so that your inheritors don’t take your wealth without clearing zakat dues from the day you turned sahib-i nisab till death from the wealth you leave? How many people you know who spend money on fatiha/anniversaries but don’t bother to clear the debt due to God (zakat) from their left over wealth?

A functional institution of zakat means none of us need to worry about future exigencies, accidents and loss of wealth – the community shall pay for our needs in the hour of need. But imagine a sumo driver or fruit seller getting a debilitating disease or suffering accident or someone losing house in fire or needing a kidney and we don’t find automatically zakat/infaq cheque issued to help. Isn’t it the case that so many die for want of medicine or fail to get quality education or job or loan or accommodation? Isn’t there widespread poverty, unemployment, malnutrition, lack of access to required credit or housing in many pockets of the Muslim world? You and me are responsible for every victim of want and desperation we see around. Consider the following problems implying our zakat consciousness is almost dead and this constitutes criminal negligence of us all regarding the rights of extended neighbourhood.

Evidences of Negligence

· Those who give zakat or are conscious about its exact calculus fail to bother about its consumptive nature as distinguished from productive one. They, with few exceptions, don’t pool it to help someone create or sustain or job or expand his enterprise.

· Where is the zakat on many thousands of crores of deposits in banks in J&K? If people really paid it, they would have thought of investing it in more profitable non-interest based enterprises as inflation plus zakat would annually reduce value of deposits by around 4%.

· Surveys done in one of the towns of Kashmir show most people miss paying zakat. We wouldn’t be receiving any posts for helping anyone if local bayut al amwal took care of local people or people deposited zakat/ushr institutionally.

· Surveys reveal that in most villages/colonies around less than 15% may be mustahiq-i zakat and more than 85% are required to give zakat/ushr/fitrana or other forms of sadaqah/infaq. Put another way, it is only one out of 15 neighbors/relatives we know who falls in zakat recipients category (in certain areas, not even one in 50) and if the rest of 14 meticulously calculate it and extend it for some productive work by the recipient, they would be taken care of and pulled out of recipient status in a year only.

· Though local bayut al-amwal can take care of basic problems of all but none solves all problems of even a few. They can create a few jobs, make a house or two, fund treatment of cancer patients. Their negligence forces people to appeal every quarter for help. The fact that someone is in desperate need for anything means our societal responsibility has been abdicated and we collectively deserve punishment and this we find everywhere. Some minority communities in Muslims and Sikhs are well known to have good system in place so that none feels abandoned or need to beg. In less than five years all would be lifted up from the status of recipients to that of givers (muzakki).

· When we examine total budget of bayut al-amwal and the trusts or organizations that receive zakat, it totals few crores only which is not even 1/10000th of the due amount figures there. Where does the zakat go? Zakat due from deposits in banks only is in thousands of crores as deposits are much over hundred thousand crores. Where does the zakat go then? It is said to be given individually and secretly to one’s relatives or neighbours. This is problematic as this continues cycle of dependence, too little amount can’t help pull the receiver out of recipient status and the giver can’t individually monitor the recipient to help him/her develop an enterprise. Zakat is ordained to be paid institutionally for best results.

· Zakat is to be paid on wealth and as such orphan’s and insane’s wealth can’t be excluded. Let us ask their guardians or charity based organizations how they cater to this. Given there is no institution that maintains account of wealth of normal people how could there be expected to be one for the orphans and the insane.

Some points on Infaq similarly show that so few care. How many have vacant houses or big houses that have vacant halls, washrooms, rooms that could be offered for community functions, thrown open to students/travelers/scholars/new institutions? If all of us contributed only one hour a week or one day a year for community by registering for infaq services on the platform ZIST is making available, for whatever skills one has, we can make free houses, give free tuition, free healthcare, free food in community langars, free accommodation in khanqahs or specially made community centres, free marriages, carve wellness centres in every village, create and sustain hundreds of cooperative agri-livestock farms that shall provide access to free mutton, milk, poultry, vegetables, fruits etc, free stitching of clothes and many more free services for community in general and poor/needy in particular. Islamic universalism means everyone in need anywhere regardless of caste or creed or colour will have community to lean upon in case of any genuine need/exigency/debt crisis. Food, shelter, clothes, education, healthcare are our rights that community has to provide for and help the State in facilitating.