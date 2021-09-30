Two noble souls

There were two posts of Arabic in SP Higher Secondary, and due to the less number of students, these posts were merged in science subjects. Against these posts, lecturers from science faculty were working for a pretty long time and Shaista Ji got them re-allocated from directorate and good number of students were attracted towards Arabic, in this way Shaista Ji established Arabic faculty with her hard work and dedication. She always tried her level best to deliver. She was soft spoken and never boasted about meritorious children. She was a lady of principles, morals and values. Besides her own subject, she would also teach moral education to students. She would work as an Arabic paper setter, evaluator and also contributing, framing syllabus of Arabic for 11th and 12th class.

In her free time, she would teach me basic Arabicqaida and would discuss regarding Qirat, pronunciation and Tajweed. She was very close to MrsAbida Khan. They looked like twin sisters but they were not. MrsShaista as a person was very helpful. She would arrange all programs of cultural activities on every Saturday in the school campus. She as superintendent of examinations was very strict. She was very popular amongst her students and colleagues. All principals under whom she worked admired and appreciated her. She was free from inhibitions and was straight forward. One day we were in evaluation centre and she told me that she is not well, I took it non-seriously. After taking treatment for six months, we met again, she fought her disease bravely till her last breath. She left us on 18th September 2021.

Innalillahiwainnailaihiraajioon. In Dr.Hajini and Mrs. ShaistaQawoosawe have lost two great souls. My heartfelt condolences with their families particularly with Mr AzharHajini and Mr MuzzafarQawoosa, Dr Khalid Qawoosa and all others. May Allah bless the two departed souls. Aameen.