Unaddressed concerns at KU

In fact the new VC went to the extent of saying in a social media interview that she knows every tree in the Kashmir University and every tree knows her, thereby implying that she is aware of who is who in the system and where the rot lies.

In view of this statement it was expected by all stakeholders that the new VC will work without wasting any time and bring the much-needed reforms and changes to infuse life into the University that was plagued with chaos, confusion, uncertainty and mess since the search committee was constituted some five months ago to appoint the new VC.

Notably, the new VC took over at the end of her illustrious career in the University spanning more than three decades during which she served the University in various capacities. She also took over in the atmosphere of serious allegations of mismanagement, favouritism and corruption in the University which led to probes by investigating agencies like Anti-Corruption Bureau and Crime Branch.

This implied that the VC had taken over the University at a time when the system was considered to be rotten and marred with mismanagement and allegations of malpractices.

Thus all stakeholders developed expectations and hopes that the new VC, the Senior-Most Professor of the University, will address all these grave issues with urgency and seriousness and thus plug the rot and end malpractices for the greater good of the institution.

In fact, in an interview to an online news portal, the VC herself assured that “she will make changes gradually and rectify the wrongdoings" when she was asked about alleged wrongdoings that have happened.