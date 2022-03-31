Unani Medicine: Significance and Challenges

Just as the body needs systematic and planned exercise and rest, Unani medicine holds that the human mind and brain need adequate stimulation and proper relaxation as well. (v) Naum-o-yaqzah (sleep and wakefulness), in which an individual’s health and alertness are understood as being dependent on a specific amount of sound sleep in the course of a 24-hour (circadian) cycle. (vi) Ihtebas and istifragh (retention and excretion), which considers the metabolism of food and liquid as both affecting and being regulated by tabiyat.

According to Unani medicine, the assimilation of food and liquid facilitates the elimination from the body of excessive and noxious substances. Therefore, to maintain a harmonic and synchronised tabiyat, certain beneficial end-products of kaun-o-fasad (genesis and lysis) are retained in the body while harmful ones are expelled. Unani practitioners believe that these six factors directly affect the harmony of the human mind and body.

The Unani system uses eight diagnosis methods for effective results which include pulse, stool, urine, tongue, speech, vision, touch and appearance. The first move towards Unani treatment entails the establishment of a regimen to normalise and balance the external factors (e.g., air, water, and food) involved in ailments and diseases.

In case this proves inadequate, then other means, such as treatment with natural medicines, may be recommended. The Unani treatment prescribed by a hakim acts as an outside agent to help boost the patient’s tabiyat and thus restore good health and a sense of well-being. A number of therapeutic approaches are available to the hakim. Ilaj-bi-ghiza, or dietotherapy, involves recommending a specific diet, which is the simplest and most natural course of treatment by a hakim.

For example, in case of fever, Unani medicine stresses a nutrient-rich, low-roughage diet that might include dalia (porridge) and kheer (a milk broth). Both the amount and quality of food are taken into consideration.