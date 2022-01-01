Under performers in a school, a psychological insight

Many readers here (with regards to the slow learner) may not agree with me, and disagreeing is both their right and prerogative. But while looking at this issue from the surface, mostly people jump the guns (as usually happens) and bluntly choose shifting the sole responsibility from the family environment, (that i am actually here critical about) to the schools or the teachers who teach such a child, believing that it is the school, rather a teacher who doesn’t pay sufficient attention to a certain child in the class, thereby eventually pushing him to the category of lowest performers called the slow learners.

Thus as usual, in this subject matter too, the fingers are raised towards none other than a soft target - a teacher, not withstanding the vivid fact that out of a good number of children in the class, it is usually a couple of such children that are identified as slow learners, not the whole class.

Moreover, in no case a teacher could be biased or having an ill will towards just one or two students amid the whole class of students for any justifiable reasons. Besides, every school in itself is essentially a place promoting equality and uniformity among all its students, no matter what the background of students maybe.