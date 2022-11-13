Understanding Academic Bank of Credits

The new National Education Policy which became effective from July 2020 is now a buzzword; we all say NEP 2020. Some people at different forums even call it as nep, which is however, an inappropriate denotation for this vision document which aims to see India a “Global Knowledge Superpower” and “Skill Hub”. The NEP 2020 recommendations based on its principle of AEE [access, equity and equality] in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) related to multidisciplinarity (amalgamation of natural sciences, social sciences and humanities), four year undergraduate program with honours or research [FYUGP], one year PG, inclusion of one year research for a two year PG programme, experimental learning, internship with industries, research centres, etc., integration of research and innovation, outcome based approach to education, entrepreneurship, skill and vocational training, subject specific pedagogical approaches, revision of CBCS with credit framework, adoption of massive open online courses through SWAYAM and other online portals and use of digital technology with general or mainstream education at UG level in HEIs are its cornerstone. The focus is to develop job providers and not job seekers, to meet the employers' growing needs and align the Indian educational setup with international standards.

To entail academic mobility and flexibility with removal of rigid boundaries of gaining multidisciplinary education, the concept of establishment of a national level facility - the ABC (academic bank of credits) has induced the spirit of novel learning pathways to the process of degree earning and awarding as per the wish, choice, need, aspirations and taste of a learner.

Further, to meet the demands of choice based learning or studying at home or abroad, online or offline, within a single institution or across the institutions, institutional partnering and collaborations, dual degree or single degree with additional courses including skills and vocational courses, the ABC scheme is expected to make it easier and possible as per the learner aspirations and institutional specifications.

It is important to recapitulate here what we mean by one academic credit. A credit is a standard methodology of calculating one clock hour of theory or one hour of tutorial or two hours of practical (laboratory work) per week in an academic semester consisting of 15 weeks/90 working days earned by a student and awarded by a HEI after due assessment and evaluation.

Thus ABC is simply an academic bank account opened for students across the country to provide autonomy to students to earn the credits through any online educational platform as well in an offline mode in one or more HEIs (anytime, anywhere and any level of learning) and to transfer and consolidate such credits.

Therefore, it allows the credit accumulation and redemption through the process of commuting the gained credits in the ABC account of a student (maintained in an HEI) to be finally awarded as a certificate, diploma or degree by the approved and authorized HEI.