Understanding Agening

Gerontology, the scientific field of study of old age, the process of ageing, and the particular problems of old people. This includes studying physical, mental and social aspects of ageing.

Unlike geriatrics, which concentrates on the medical aspects of ageing bodies and how they change and adjust to change in advanced age, the field of gerontology has a multidisciplinary focus. Gerontology can be a rewarding field, allowing you to practice a diverse range of skills for improving the health of senior citizens.

As a gerontologist, you will apply a blend of biological and psychological practices to the study of ageing. There are also ample opportunities to do research on various dimensions of ageing.

After conducting the review of research in the field of Gerontology in our UT of J&K the efforts have been sporadic and in piece meals.

The need of the hour is to promote interdisciplinary research in the field of Gerontology as envisaged by National Education Policy 2020. There is an immediate need to establish a well-coordinated Interdisciplinary Center for Gerontology Studies for churning out trained gerontologists who can address the psycho-social needs of this aged population whose number is in lakhs in our UT of J&K.