Understanding DEMENTIA

How to support patients of Dementia?

> Provide good physical care that is good nutrition, eye glasses, hearing aids, protection (stairs, stoves, electric appliances) and so on.

>Keep in similar settings if possible. Surrounded with familiar objects, kept old friends engaged. Encourage the family’s participation and understanding.

>Keep the patient involved - through personal contact, frequent orientation[ remind in a friendly way of the day and of the time]. Discuss good news. Use calendars, television and radios. Structured daily activities make them predictable.

>Help maintain patients’ self esteem, such an important point. Treat him like an adult while talking with him, give respect but in your heart think s/he is a child. Plan towards his/her strengths. Be accepting and tolerant. Do not argue with patients. We should remember one Golden rule “ As we grow old , our parents are getting older”.