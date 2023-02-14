Understanding Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a condition in which individuals experience recurring seizures, which can range from mild to severe, and may have a significant impact on their daily lives.
World Epilepsy Day is observed annually on the second Monday of February to raise awareness about epilepsy, promote education and understanding, and advocate for the rights of those living with the condition.
Despite being one of the most common neurological disorders, epilepsy is often misunderstood and stigmatized. Many people believe that epilepsy is a result of possession or a curse, which can lead to social isolation and discrimination for individuals living with the condition. This can make it difficult for those affected to access treatment and support.
One of the most prevalent brain conditions in children, epilepsy affects 4% of the population. Modern medicine can prevent the majority of seizure recurrences, however about 20% of patients don’t improve after treatment.
This neurological disorder affects people worldwide, and Kashmir is no exception.
According to a study “Prevalence and Etiology of Seizures in Kashmir” conducted in the Hazratbal community block of Srinagar, the incidence of seizures in the region was found to be 0.3%, with a male to female ratio of 1:0.88. The majority of the cases were found in the age group of 20-39 years, followed by the 40-59 years age group.
The study also found that the leading causes of seizures in Kashmir were neuroinfection, cerebrovascular accidents, metabolic disorders, and idiopathic causes. Neuroinfection, such as encephalitis, was found to be the predominant cause of seizures, accounting for 12.63% of cases. Cerebrovascular accidents were also a significant cause of seizures in all age groups, with a higher incidence in the 40-49 age group.
Despite the high prevalence of epilepsy in Kashmir, there is still a lack of awareness and understanding of the condition. Many individuals living with epilepsy face stigma and discrimination, which can make it challenging to access treatment and support. There is a need for greater awareness and advocacy for the rights of those living with epilepsy in Kashmir and around the world.
Access to healthcare is also a critical issue for individuals with epilepsy in Kashmir. Many individuals may not have access to the specialized care and treatment required to manage their condition effectively. There is a need for greater investment in epilepsy care and treatment, as well as training for healthcare professionals to ensure that individuals with epilepsy receive the care they need.
Education is also essential in raising awareness and understanding of epilepsy. By promoting education and awareness, we can combat stigma and break down barriers for those living with epilepsy. This can help individuals with epilepsy to feel more confident in seeking help and support, and reduce the isolation that can be associated with the condition.
Most of the people in Kashmir are confused about epilepsy. They first prefer visiting faith healers as they believe that their loved ones suffering from this disease have an evil spirit. But epilepsy is not caused by evil spirits, it is a treatable disease and needs doctors’ consultation.
Anyone can develop epilepsy. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages.
One of the main goals of Epilepsy Day is to increase awareness and understanding of epilepsy. By educating people about the nature of the condition and the types of seizures that individuals with epilepsy may experience, we can help to break down barriers and combat stigma. This can help individuals living with epilepsy to feel more confident in seeking help and support, and reduce the isolation that can be associated with the condition.
Another important goal is to advocate for the rights of those living with epilepsy. This includes promoting access to healthcare, education, employment, and other essential services. It also means advocating for laws and policies that protect the rights of individuals with epilepsy and ensure their full inclusion in society.
In addition to raising awareness and advocacy, this Day is also an opportunity to recognize the achievements and contributions of those living with epilepsy. Many individuals with epilepsy have achieved great success in their personal and professional lives, despite the challenges posed by the condition. By shining a light on these successes, we can help to inspire others living with epilepsy to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.
In conclusion, World Epilepsy Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness about epilepsy, combat stigma, and advocate for the rights of those living with the condition. By promoting education, understanding, and support, we can help individuals with epilepsy to lead full, fulfilling lives, and achieve their potential. So let’s all come together on this day and work towards creating a world where epilepsy is no longer hidden in the shadows.
