Understanding Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a condition in which individuals experience recurring seizures, which can range from mild to severe, and may have a significant impact on their daily lives.

World Epilepsy Day is observed annually on the second Monday of February to raise awareness about epilepsy, promote education and understanding, and advocate for the rights of those living with the condition.

Despite being one of the most common neurological disorders, epilepsy is often misunderstood and stigmatized. Many people believe that epilepsy is a result of possession or a curse, which can lead to social isolation and discrimination for individuals living with the condition. This can make it difficult for those affected to access treatment and support.