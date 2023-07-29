Understanding INSULIN

In the early morning, a warm smile greeted me as an enthusiastic lady accompanied her father-in-law, who is a diabetic patient under my care. Her curiosity was evident, sparked by the multitude of posts on social media networks about insulin.

With a genuine eagerness to learn more, she had a plethora of questions about this vital hormone. Insulin is an essential hormone produced by the pancreas, playing a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels in the body.

In the field of diabetes management, the treatment landscape has evolved significantly over the years. While insulin therapy remains a critical tool for many patients, the advent of novel antidiabetic medications has opened new avenues for tailored and comprehensive care.

These advanced medications not only aid in blood sugar control but also offer invaluable protection for vital organs like the kidneys and heart and help in weight loss. Now have a diverse range of options to effectively manage diabetes, providing patients with improved quality of life and better long-term health outcomes.

Insulin remains the cornerstone for type 1 diabetes; however, today for type 2 diabetics, newer antidiabetic medications have emerged as powerful allies, effectively targeting various aspects of diabetes management.

These novel drugs, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), DPP IV inhibitor (Gliptins) and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT-2 inhibitors), work in innovative ways to achieve comprehensive diabetes control.

For those who don’t attain normal blood sugars on the highest doses of oral antidiabetics, or who have contraindication for these medicines, insulin therapy becomes a lifesaving treatment to manage their condition effectively.