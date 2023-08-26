Understanding Mother-in-law Daughter-in-law Syndrome

There is an urgent concern within our society that requires attention - the persistent conflict between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. One of the authors conducted a survey involving approximately 4350 senior women patients who came for treatment to him and were (residing in joint families) aiming to comprehend their relationships with their daughters-in-law.

Alarmingly, a significant 68% of the respondents reported that their relationships with their daughters-in-law ranged from mildly strained to severely strained. In light of these staggering figures, the authors have chosen to bring this issue to the forefront for further examination and consideration.

The mother-in-law/daughter-in-law dynamic presents one of the most intricate relationships to navigate; however, mastering this relationship is vital for harmonious coexistence.

The Mother-in-law Daughter-in-law Syndrome emerges when the two female members of the household fail to establish rapport, resulting in tension that detrimentally impacts the overall home atmosphere.

While such issues have historically existed, they have become even more conspicuous in today’s evolving times.

Modern women have gained empowerment through financial independence, higher education, and managing personal finances. Preceding marriage, they establish their own benchmarks, yet this can lead to friction post-marriage when they confront the rules and norms set by their in-laws, particularly the mother-in-law. Understanding the household’s various dynamics and rules becomes crucial.