Understanding Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions regarding Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), hormonal imbalance and Thyroid disease. There is a notion and social discourse especially among female folk in Kashmir that this hormone issue affects every woman and their ability to conceive. Many believe women who have PCOD and Thyroid have difficulty in conceiving.

But hormonal imbalance, PCOD and Thyroid diseases are very common among girls not only in Kashmir but all over the world. PCOS does not make women infertile.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a medical condition in which the ovaries produce higher levels of androgen than usual, which interferes with development and release of the eggs. Some of the eggs develop into cysts, which are the little sacs filled with liquid. Instead of being released during ovulation, these cysts build up in the ovaries and at times even get enlarged.

PCOS is caused due to multiple reasons including stress, a sedentary lifestyle, interrupted sleep patterns and unhealthy eating habits. Though, there is a treatment for hormonal imbalance. But focus should be on lifestyle.