Understanding the problem

The other detested tree is the local Kashmiri Kikkar. It is to be pointed out that rarely any other tree blossoms as much as the kikkar which has no lean year like other fruit growing trees. Its flowers white in colour hanging in bunches have a strong fragrance that can be felt from quite a distance. As the poplar pollen banks on the ground, sticks to objects and structures, the kikkar pollen fills the entire atmosphere. Ignoring or overlooking the role and part of other carriers of pollen causing allergy some quarters opine that these tress need to be axed.

Being in large numbers in rural areas these trees boost the rural economy. They provide fuel, fodder and timber at quick and cheap rates. The Russian poplar timber is used in the construction of house roofs, slabs and roof shuttering, and boxes for holding apples for long transportation.

Kikkar wood, unlike other wood that does not burn unless dry, burns even when it is alive. Its wood is very hard, durable, water, beetle and sunlight resistant, and doesn't decay sooner. It is used in making the body of trucks, base of platforms, bullock carts, horse carts, and hand-driven carts, due to its strength. These trees are a source of livelihood to many wood cutters, band-saw owners, xylopolists, and firewood dealers.

Allergies, the trees are held accountable for, are incurable but treatable and controllable. There are three main types of allergies, viz, tree, grass and weeds allergies. Besides, there are other allergies related to food, fibre, smoke, sunlight, perfume, scent, water etc.

Many things contain some allergens that can have an allergic action. In some people the naturally ordained immune system recognizes allergens as foreign body and dangerous thing. Consequently the inner system reacts in defence by making a type of anti-body called immunoglobin E against the perceived danger of an allergen.

Sometimes there is food allergy and food poisoning as well. The very food required to live and keep good health turns into poison while some poisons are used in medicine to cure the very ailing human being. There are many pollen carriers and contributors, the most dominant being wind or air.

Even human beings are no less responsible for spread of contagious or infectious diseases. Does this mean that all sources, carriers and contributors of pollen allergy, infections and other allergies are to be rooted out to get rid of the seasonal disturbance? Is the answer to the problem to block air or kill human beings for being carriers, destroy plants and weeds for being contributors, remove food items from the list of eatables and edibles for causing food poisoning? The answer would obviously be ‘no’ as it will mean washing hands off the magnum bonum these things provide.