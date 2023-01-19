Understanding the Saint

Sheikh Ahmad Sirhindi was born on Friday, the 14th of Shawal 971 AH / 26th May 1564 AD.’ at Sirhind; current Patiala district of the Punjab. His father Sheikh Ahad Faruqi (RA), named him Abdul Barkat Badruddin Ahmad and got him tutored by Sheikh Kamal Qadri of Kaithal, whose ardent lover he was.

Sheikh Ahad Faruqi, (RA), the father of Sirhindi was a celebrated Sufi-Scholar and was known for his spiritual values and scholarly qualities. He had instituted his own school at Sirhind which in course of time earned reputation of being a prominent and recognized hub of religious studies in the northern part of India.

A great number of aspirants of Islamic studies from the Central Asian countries and from the different places of India visited his institution to learn, and got solace from the spiritual experiences of Sheikh Ahad Faruqi. Sheikh Ahad Faruqi’s contributions in the form of Kanz al---Haqaqa‘q and Asrar-i- Tashahhud’ reveal his insightful and discerning understanding of Islamic literature and mysticism.

Sirhindi (RA) learnt and memorized the Holy Qur’an by the help of his father.

He was sent to Sialkot (now in Pakistan), which was a reputed place of learning those times. At Sialkot, he learned inclusive knowledge such as Tafsir, Hadith, Logic, Philosophy and Jurisprudence under the supervision of Maulana Kamal Kashmiri (RA) (who had migrated to Sialkot in 971 AH).