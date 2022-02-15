UNEMPLOYMENT | Government Apathy towards Dentists

There are times when the Government doesn’t plan to take on development activities or doesn’t wish to spend on healthcare and to cut down on expenditure and subtly outsource or transfer their roles and responsibilities to the private sector.

In these times, the Government then looks for alternate ways of getting the work done. These work solutions are neither long term, nor permanent. Contract services have become a chosen mode of finding solutions to jobs.

The prime example of this diabolical policy is the contract services of various paramedical staff, contractual employees in various colleges who have been pushed in darkness of uncertainty where Government has completely failed to provide them opportunities to serve.

The new contract based scheme seems to be having same analogy.