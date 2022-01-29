Universities and the Mission Youth

The University of Kashmir

The university was established in 1948 and bifurcated into Jammu, and Kashmir Universities in 1969. “The University of Kashmir is committed to ensure excellence by achieving high quality outcomes in all its endeavors through continuous process of introspection” (KU website).

Looking back the university played an important role after 1948 in socio-economic transformation of the state. At one time Punjab University, Lahore and Aligarh Muslim University hosted Kashmiri students, and most of our political leaders and administrators were educated there. While even today young go out to different parts of the world in search of quality education but the University of Kashmir plays the pivotal role.

It is probably for the first time in its history that each one of us in the university are called upon to do some genuine self introspection and come out with a road map that can make meaningful difference to the lives of young men and women pursuing different programmes. The type of education offered at KU suffers from suboptimal governance and is in need of sharp fine-tuning.

There is lack of native/local presence in curriculum and pedagogy, and also in theoretical and conceptual concentration. We should have long ago designed and offered a course on “The Economy of Srinagar City”, and “Local Arts and Crafts” in the school of Management Studies. It should be a matter of concern for us as to why residential areas surrounding Kashmir university viz, Saida Kadal, Sadrebal, Dobi Ghat have abysmally low literacy levels in the valley? The fact is that walls between university and society need to be demolished and our courses need to be aligned with living realities of the society.

The university cannot be only a degree manufacturing factory without giving serious thought to type of products being produced and supplied to the market. When countries respond to large youth cohorts by expanding tertiary education, this may produce a much larger group of highly educated youths than can be accommodated in the economy. Unless the government is able and willing to absorb a surplus of university graduates into the public sector as was done by many governments, the prevailing unemployment among highly educated youth segments may cause frustration and social chaos.

These youth become more vulnerable to social evils during periods of economic decline. The cultivation of an honest work culture in any society is significant. It is true of nations as well. Switzerland had just cows and mountains but they created a new culture helping the country towards development. Japan got devastated in World War II and frequent earthquakes. It had no natural resources but hard work made the nation survive and prosper. In our neighborhood China has made it a part of the culture that everybody has to work. In Global North viz, United States of America universities are a “miniature world”. Students earn credits by volunteering to work as florists, receptionists etc. We need start -ups inside the campus.

We have to support students from learning to earning. The university can support students to translate their academic knowledge into skills for the workplace. In my own class in December 2021 in a reply to a direct question “around 95 percent students viewed career planning as extremely important aspect of university education”. But this doesn’t imply that production of employable youth is the principle task of the university.

Historically universities are there to hold mirror to the society and other institutions that matter to human culture and civilization. Be that as it may, universities cannot be isolated from the larger environment in which these have to work. The Home Minister in 2021 asked the “youth in Kashmir to have ambitious targets in life and access opportunities” This is possible only if the state and governments perform two-fold task that too is an index of good governance