May 17th marks World Hypertension Day, a global initiative that brings attention to the impact of hypertension. In line with that, today, we delve into the realm of hypertension, shining a light on its prevention, treatment, and the complications that can arise if left unaddressed.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a prevalent health concern that requires our attention. By understanding how to prevent and treat hypertension, we can take proactive steps towards safeguarding our well-being.

1. Prevention:

¢ Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Regular physical activity, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, can help control blood pressure. Encourage elderly individuals to engage in activities that they enjoy and are suitable for their physical abilities. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can also contribute to better blood pressure control.

¢ Limit sodium intake: High sodium intake can contribute to hypertension. Avoid Noon Chai and encourage older adults to read food labels. Stop adding excessive salt to meals, and choose low-sodium options.

¢ Manage stress: Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure. Encourage stress management techniques such as relaxation exercises, deep breathing, meditation, or engaging in hobbies and activities that promote well-being.

¢ Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight can help control blood pressure.

¢ Regular health check-ups: Elderly individuals have regular medical check-ups to monitor blood pressure and overall health. Early detection and intervention can help prevent complications.

2. Symptoms:

Hypertension is often asymptomatic, especially in the early stages. However, some elderly individuals may experience symptoms such as headaches (particularly in the morning), dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, or visual changes. These symptoms can indicate that blood pressure is severely elevated, and immediate medical attention should be sought.