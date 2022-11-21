URI: The Secrets of the Mountains

In the 52-seater JKSRTC bus, I boarded at the busy Baramulla market, the common complaint of Uri residents, that hit my eardrums, is to revamp the road to Uri. The bus runs through vast plains and rugged hills meandering through small villages that were once a transit stations in British India. The relaxing cinematics of the mountain range holds unkempt secrets we would attempt to unfold in this write-up.

Road to ‘Gulistan’

“Syed Ali Hamadani used the Uri route to enter Kashmir. Abul Fazal’s Akbar Nama also mentions it. Akbar’s exit and Mongolian invasion happened via this road.” Sona-Ullah Handoo, an educationist, has written a detailed account in Akaas- a booklet about the history of Uri. “Rinchen Shah, Kashmir’s first Muslim ruler also used this route to enter Kashmir,” inks Handoo.

The Union government has sanctioned the 4-laning of the Srinagar-Uri section of the Highway with a budget outlay of Rs. 823.45 crores. Uri needs it urgently. “Sometimes, even ambulances get stuck in traffic jams, this project will help erase the transport tensions for the border belt.” Yasir Aftab, a local social activist, told me as I alighted the bus at the crowded Uri market.

Legend has it that a hermit who meditated here named it Ouri (udder of a cow). I traversed the erstwhile Jehlum Valley Cart Road. By its low elevation, it was once the only all-season road linking Kashmir with other parts of the globe. “The primary danger is slippery slopes and the rubble on the roads. The government failed to make our villages accessible in the last seven decades. Why?” asks Ovais Kakroo, Nambla based businessman.

Highways are integral to a country’s functioning. A rapid expansion in the makeover of a solid road network will accelerate, what Nitin Gadkari calls, a robust economy. But the road to Uri is patchy. Macadam is of poor quality, allege locals, and no road has any safety measures like parapets or railing.

In the recent past, colorful heavily laden trucks would nose their way to Salamabad from another side of the great divide. Not anymore. Uri-Poonch Road, commonly called Aliabad Road, was permanently closed for security reasons after the 1965 War. Poonch is just 40 miles away from Uri. This all-weather road is a safe passage (not accident-prone) through Haji Peer sector. The reopening of this route will connect Uri with the Jammu division and it will reduce travel time. The severity of winter dictates a shift in routines and lifestyles creating unique commerce in the mountains. Uri is not about sunshine and rainbow.

Where is Vikaas?

Villagers vote for Vikas - the roads get mended, the transportation is provided, and better job opportunities are created. But some self-styled custodians of our villages hijack the development works meant for the welfare of the village. Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen is the Hon’ble PM’s pilot project. Under this scheme, a one-time grant given to villages helps them create infrastructure for cleanliness drives. Villages with 150 households get a minimum of INR 7 lakh under the individual household latrine scheme.

“Half of the population defecates in open in this hamlet.” Abdul Rehman Sheik, nation-builder of Nowshera gateway-to-Uri, told me.

Uri is India’s important borderline. In the Uri sub-division, Boniyar is a centrally located place. Here, I met Abid Alam, an educator, to know the beats of Boniyar. “Several villages like Chotali, Maidanan, Gagarhill, Lajdi, Jabdi, and Dudran are deprived of communication connectivity.” Abid talked about the pre-fabricated sheds used as classrooms in GDC Boniyar as no new structure is completed. The obsolete buildings of Boys and Girls senior secondary schools are unfit to accommodate roughly 1.5K students.

A major portion doesn’t have a regular communication network in this “Aman ka Chaman.” Students and patients face immense hardships for basic needs and necessities as the emerging superpower is yet to connect the hilly hamlets for smooth vehicular movements. A faster commute is still a distant dream for the frontier residents. For the welfare and prosperity of Uri, the union and civil administration have to put double efforts to make it welcoming for tourists.

Politicians came, got legislative berths, and left. Several villagers corroborated the fact that they deprived the voters of the schemes meant to empower them. They, villagers say, have not been able to give them safe passage in the form of community bunkers in the greater risk of shelling. These ill-planned underground structures are inadequate measures to stop them from the hazards of mortar shelling. Many complain that these bunkers are faulty builds as water and snow seep inside.