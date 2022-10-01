Urinary Tract Infection and Confusion

DR. TASADUQ HUSSAIN MIR

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is very common in elderly people. For women over age 65, the incidence rate of UTIs is over 10 per cent and the incidence rate can increase to almost 30 per cent for women over age 85. Risk factors for developing urinary tract infections in the ageing population are different to those in younger adults. Age-associated changes in immune function and an increasing number of co-morbidities put the elderly at an increased risk for developing an infection.

In a person with memory impairment or dementia, it is always a challenge to get the correct diagnosis as infection in urine can cause sudden and severe confusion which in medical terms is known as ‘delirium’.A person with pre-existing dementia (memory issues) who gets an infection in urine may not be able to communicate especially if they develop an acute state of confusion due to delirium.

Therefore, it is very important to be familiar with the symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI) and also the signs and symptoms of delirium in the elderly in order to seek medical help on time for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

If a lower urinary tract infection also called bladder infection (cystitis) is not diagnosed and treated on time it can progress to involve the kidneys and cause a more serious infection in the kidneys called pyelonephritis.

In adults’ symptoms of a bladder infection (cystitis) involve increased urinary frequency, burning sensation on urination (kahrun), blood in urine or change in urine colour and foul-smelling urine.

Fever is usually absent in bladder infection but can be a sign of infection in kidneys (pyelonephritis). Other symptoms might be nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the lower abdomen.

As against adults first, sign of bladder infection in the elderly might unfortunately present as confusion. It is very important to think about UTI if and when the elderly person suddenly looks confused, agitated or indifferent.