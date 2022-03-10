US threat assessment

The 2022 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community should serve as an eye opener for Pakistani rulers and its Army, who have still not given up their obsession with Kashmir.

The assessment is a clear warning to Pakistan that it should not make any attempt to provoke India as India under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to any misadventure.

Apparently Pakistani State claims that it has got nothing to do with the terrorism and violence in Kashmir but the entire world knows that it’s a blatant lie.