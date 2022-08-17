Using science to defend the unscientific

While Hitler’s gas chambers and Nazi Germany’s genocide of Jews and Roma have made it difficult to talk about the racial superiority of certain races, scientific racism persists within science.

It is a part of the justification that the elite seek, justifying their superior being to their genes (as I mention above genes recombine, mutate etc. are not a persistent feature), not that they inherited or stole this wealth. It is a way to airbrush the history of the loot, slavery and genocide that accompanied the colonization of the world by a handful of countries in Western Europe.

Why is it that the mention of eugenics in popular literature is only with respect to Nazi Germany and not that Germany’s eugenic laws were taken directly from the US? Or how eugenics in Germany and the US were deeply intertwined? How Mendel’s legacy of genetics became a tool in the hands of racist states that included the US and Great Britain? Why it is that genetics is used repeatedly to support theories of superiority of the white races? If humans originated in somewhere in Africa then black skin colour gene is wild one and thus superior as compared with the mutant white skin colour gene.

The fact is that only the superficial facts of genetics were taken into consideration to show the superiority of certain races started with a priori assumption that certain races are superior and then trying to find what evidence to choose that would support this thesis.

Much of the IQ debate and sociobiology came from this approach to science. A reviewer of The Bell Curve (Bob Herbert, New York Times, October 26, 1994) wrote that the authors Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein had written a piece of “racial pornography”, “...to drape the cloak of respectability over the obscene and long-discredited views of the world’s most rabid racists.”