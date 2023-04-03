“Victim Rahul” & Opposition Unity

The new look BJP under Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi is not known, at least the perception, to either commit a political blunder or accept its faults.

If at all something of the sorts happened, and there were many such occasions, a cover up was in order in the form of a social media-driven counter-offensive, and issue successfully diverted. The focal point of this diversionary strategy has been former Congress president Mr Rahul Gandhi, making him a soft-target.

It is an irony that he had not only been targeted by Mr Modi and his strategists, portraying him as main character of a comedy of errors, but was treated in a similar vein by a clutch of regional parties hoping to dominate the opposition camp.

The regional or state-level satraps leading these political parties of the ilk of Ms Mamta Banerjee (TMC), Mr Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mr Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Ms Mayawati (BSP), Mr K Chandrasekar Rao (Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi) etc. all through saw him as a stumbling block.

Somehow, right from the day one, Mr Modi, whether he or his strategists admit or not, ostensibly viewed Mr Gandhi as a potential threat to his plans in the years to come.

So, the targeted attack on him, to in turn further decimate the Congress. Quite ironically the opposition leader nursing prime ministerial ambitions operated with the same mindset to prevent Mr Gandhi and the Congress from playing a pivotal role in uniting opposition to face BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Was it a coincidence or a plan at work with Mr Modi and a set of opposition leaders thinking alike? Whether it was a plan or a coincidence, the two sides were knowingly or unknowingly complimenting each other to keep Mr Gandhi under check and create more confusion in the Congress. He has been able to breach this wall first through his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) and now the defamation case episode.

The scenario seems to have undergone a quantum shift from the opposition parties’ perspective ever since Mr Gandhi was convicted in the defamation case followed by cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership to be subsequently put on notice to vacate his official bungalow within 30 days.

All this happened with utmost alacrity but without causing any surprise as it was expected that the Modi Government will strike back in some form to diffuse or divert Mr Gandhi’s concerted campaign linking the former’s name with Adani group thereby described by the Congress and opposition as “Modani” syndrome.