VIEWPOINT | COVID KIDS: The Pandemic and the Development of Children

As the Third Wave dies down, J&K Government announces reopening of educational institutes. The Colleges open their gates as I write this piece. The Higher Secondary Schools are yet to get their students. The schools for younger children are unclear whether they will be allowed to resume on-campus education.

The small children with no or limited social or play circles find themselves at cross roads. The absence of schooling for the past two and a half years in Kashmir is, for many of these children, the longest and the most consistent experience of their short lives.

Many have woken up to online classes, spent days on gadgets and cake walked online exams. Many others have killed days, weeks and months in a limited group in their localities, deprived of a regimented schooling, disciplined studies and a meaningful assessment of learning.