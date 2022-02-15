VIEWPOINT | COVID KIDS: The Pandemic and the Development of Children
As the Third Wave dies down, J&K Government announces reopening of educational institutes. The Colleges open their gates as I write this piece. The Higher Secondary Schools are yet to get their students. The schools for younger children are unclear whether they will be allowed to resume on-campus education.
The small children with no or limited social or play circles find themselves at cross roads. The absence of schooling for the past two and a half years in Kashmir is, for many of these children, the longest and the most consistent experience of their short lives.
Many have woken up to online classes, spent days on gadgets and cake walked online exams. Many others have killed days, weeks and months in a limited group in their localities, deprived of a regimented schooling, disciplined studies and a meaningful assessment of learning.
A recent article published in Nature described how a research carried out in Brown University, Rhode Island found a serious developmental delay in children born during the Pandemic.
“The research tested cognitive performance of 600 children aged 3 months to 3 years, including 39 babies born during the COVID19 Pandemic. On average, those assessed in 2020 and 2021 scored lower on tests of early learning, including language, puzzle solving and motor skills such as standing and walking” found the researchers Sean Deoni, a medical biophysicist, and his colleagues.
In the same article, Marion van den Heuvel, a developmental neuropsychologist at Tilburg University in the Netherlands argues that the IQ scores and developmental milestones may not predict how these children will grow up in a few years.
The researcher feels that the Pandemic situation may not last long and once back to normal times, the “babies could make up for hardship once restrictions are lifted”.
Many researchers and child development experts have expressed concern over how the online dissemination of education was adding to the divide in education and development of children from contrasting socio-economic backgrounds.
A UNICEF Case Study of India focusing on Education and the Pandemic has underlined “The COVID-19 crisis has meant limited or no education, or falling further behind their peers, for many who already experienced barriers in accessing education – children with disabilities, students in remote locations, children of migrant workers, refugees and asylum seekers or those whose families have lost their source of livelihood and incomes. This could force many children to discontinue their studies even after ‘normality’ is restored.”
The case study has highlighted how the absence of schools has meant loss of much more than just education. It has pointed out, through various examples, how schools under lock, “children miss out on the joy of play and interactions, sports and talking with friends.”
Prof Parvaiz A Koul, Director SKIMS Soura, and an expert on vaccination and influenza feels that the children who could be in elementary schools have seen the worst. “Literacy, mathematical reasoning, critical inquiry, social and emotional regulation, relationship bindings and so many other aspects of a child’s development have been hit,” he said.
He said that younger kids need in-person support and interaction and are not able to continue online engagement for a longer period of time. Asked about how safe it is to open up schools for the non-vaccinated children, those under 15 years of age, he said the risk would always be there but could be mitigated with behavior and logistic change.
“But the risk does not come to zero even when children are made to stay home,” he said. He termed the opening of adult recreational centers – cinemas, gyms and others as “outrageous” given that the schools continue to be restricted.
Dr Arshid Hussain, Professor of Psychiatry at GMC Srinagar feels that there is nothing that can replace schools. “A child develops at three places – homes, playgrounds and schools,” he says.
Over the last three years, nearly, since 2019 also saw only a few months of schooling in Kashmir, he says, children have been deprived of two areas completely, the schools and the play areas.
“How much and how severe the impact of this deprivation will be is not yet very clear or defined,” he believes. “They may be able to overcome the effects of this period and forget these as a little nightmare and get going with life. Or we may see them developing differently,” he said.
Stressing that schools and playgrounds make children into “social beings”, he said that the lack of social skills and the prolongation of social situations can have grave ramifications.
Education cannot continue to be in limbo because of the Pandemic, experts believe and J&K Government seems to agree to. Dr Hussain says that public behavior during a wave and out of the wave needs to be different.
“We should have employed science in opening and closing of schools. “COVID19 has been there for two years but then the situations and months have varied,” he says. He said that the administration and systems need to rectify the fallacies and use scientific approach in the resumption of education.
“We have learnt a great deal in the past two years about the Pandemic. This knowledge needs to be put to use now,” he said.
Prof Koul said that experience from other countries is extrapolated, schools could be allowed to open up with “Vaccination of all who could get a vaccine, universal masking, social distancing, dividing and staggering the class, taking all possible activities out of the class room and ensuring that a sick child or staff member does not attend the school,” he said.
However, many people feel that limping back to school would not be as smooth as it may seem and involves much more than just opening the gates.
All children, irrespective of their ages, will feel like first timers in schools after attending post a gap of over two years. The lack of social skills and dependence on the digital world for education and entertainment will throw up fresh issues.
Examinations and assessment would be a new domain for them and the teachers and the educationists need to be cognizant of these challenges.