VOYAGES OF VITALITY | Senior Citizens’ Path to Wellness Through Travel

Age becomes irrelevant on the road” is the most suitable saying in the case of all those senior citizens who have found a passion for travelling and reap the health benefits from their trips.

A brief survey was conducted by the authors of this article regarding travelling by senior citizens in their post retirement life. After interacting with many senior citizens they do not like to move out of the four walls of their houses. Due to living a sedentary lifestyle they have added weight and developed multiple ailments.

The sad part of the story is that their children also do not encourage them to move out from their golden cages. Due to ageist stereotypes children often rebuke their seniors if they show any interest in outdoor activities. We have to act before it is too late. One of the adult child had promised his father that he will take him Pugga Valley in Ladakh as his father was posted there decades ago.

His father had a keen desire to visit there. Every year the son made the promise but due to his job and other domestic compulsions could not fulfil his promise. When he decided to move, the father had developed joint problems and doctors had advised him to avoid long tours. Travelling is a delightful experience that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, including senior citizens.

In fact, there are multiple benefits to travelling for senior citizens, from improving their cognitive health to providing opportunities for socialising and learning new things. Senior citizens perceive travel as a time to rediscover themselves. Travelling is not limited to merely discovering new and amazing destinations; it also has the potential to broaden one’s outlook.

Travelling can be considered a form of therapy, as it helps senior citizens build self-assurance by challenging and overcoming their fears, thus stepping outside their comfort zones. This experience has been shown to have significant healing advantages.